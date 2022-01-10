SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Darrel Schoppers

Published January 10, 2022 08:53 AM
Darrel Herbet Schoppers, 82, of Dodge Center, MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his residence in Dodge Center, MN.

Darrel is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ann Schopper; daughters, Suzann (Manny) Gutierrez, Wendy (Mike) Apitz; son, Curtis (Angel) Schopper; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tracy Jo; and grandson, Jonathan.

A family memorial service will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be sent directly the family at 101 1st St SW #15 Dodge Center, MN 55927.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com, Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South Street SW P.O. Box 502, Dodge Center, MN 55927 (507) 374-2155. Blessed be his memory.

