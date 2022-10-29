The funeral service for Darrell L. Bennett, 86, a longtime Stewartville, MN, area farmer will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday (November 3, 2022) at the Stewartville United Methodist Church with Rev. Laura Nordstrom officiating. Mr. Bennett died on Thursday (October 27, 2022) of natural causes from an apparent cardiac arrest, at his home.

Darrell Leo Bennett was born on August 22, 1936 in Rochester, MN to Leo and Vida (McClellhan) Bennett. He grew up on the family farm in rural High Forest, MN, attended country school and Stewartville HS, graduating in 1954. After he graduated he joined the family farming operation. Darrell was married on May 26, 1956 in Austin, MN to Phyllis A. Trask. Following their marriage, the couple lived on the Bennett Family farm, where they raised their 2 sons and have continued to make their home. Darrell was a lifelong farmer, active for over 60 years until his retirement. Phyllis was a homemaker and farmwife. Darrell was a past member of the Stewartville United Methodist Church and the Eagles in Rochester. He enjoyed playing cards, 500 in particular and followed the Vikings. He enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandson.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 66 years– Phyllis and 2 sons – Larry(Kelly) of Rochester, MN and Jeff(Deb) of Oronoco, MN; 5 grandchildren –Merlissa Bennett, Dylan Bennett, Blake(Nicki) Jacobson, Amanda Jacobson and Ashlyn Bennett and great-grandson – Cody Jacobson ; 1 sister – Audrey Norris of Bloomington, MN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law - Woody Norris.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hr. prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning at the United Methodist Church in Stewartville. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Darrell are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com.