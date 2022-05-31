Darrell R. Sinclair, 79, of Stewartville,MN , formerly of Rochester, MN, died on Saturday (May 28, 2022), at his home, following a lengthy illness with Parkinson’s Disease.

Darrell Robert Sinclair was born on September 9, 1942 to Alfred and Ida (Thompson) Sinclair. He grew up in Decorah, attended Decorah schools, graduating from Decorah H.S. in 1960. He enlisted into the U.S. Army serving 3 years. After his discharge, he returned to Decorah before moving to Rochester where he was employed at Crenlo Inc. Darrell was married on April 29, 1967 at Scheie Lutheran Church in rural Mabel,MN to Arlene I. Vigeland. The couple lived in Rochester where they raised their kids and made their home for many years. Darrell had a 38 year career at Crenlo starting as a spot welder and was parts department Manager at the time of his retirement. Arlene was a homemaker and was employed for 40 years at Mayo Clinic Rochester – St. Marys Campus as a nursing assistant, primarily in surgery. The couple moved to Stewartville in 2017 to live closer to their daughter’s family. Darrell was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Luthern Church in Rochester, and he and Arlene are currently members of Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville. They also belonged to the Elks Club in Rochester for a number of years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid sports and Iowa Hawkeyes fan and enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino. Darrell enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grand-daughter.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 55 years – Arlene and his son – Robert Sinclair(Amy Pedersen) of Palmer, Mn and his daughter – Julie(Mike) Drees of rural Stewartville; 4 grand- children – Korey(Kirsti) Drees, Cassandra Drees and great grand-daughter - Gracelynn, Karlie Drees and Paige Drees: 2 sisters – Ardis “Ardy” (Brad) Schnittjer of DeWitt,IA and Coleen Orwoll of Decorah,IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law - Dean Orwoll. .

The memorial service for Darrell will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday (June 2, 2022) at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Rev Tim Bowman officiating. A time of visitation will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Thursday morning at Zion Lutheran Church. A private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Darrell are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com