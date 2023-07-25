Daryl D. Engelhardt, formerly of Rochester, MN, Sun City West, AZ, and Hailey, ID, peacefully passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, on April 2, 2023. He was born in Luana, Iowa, and was the eldest of six children.

Growing up on a farm, Daryl worked tirelessly feeding the hogs, chickens, cutting firewood, and enjoying his passion for squirrel hunting. His love for swimming began at Rabbit Lake, which became an integral part of his life.

After graduating from high school, Daryl joined the US Marine Corps in 1946, serving with dedication until 1949. He went on to obtain a Business degree from Upper Iowa University in Fayette in 1953. That same year, he married Rita J Lund, and they were blessed with three children.

Daryl’s career led them to Rochester, MN, where he worked as an engineer with IBM for 23 years. Even after retiring from IBM, Daryl remained active in Commercial Real Estate and found great success in the field. He had a deep passion for photography, traveling alongside Rita, and had a passion for fast cars, enjoying the thrill of owning various models throughout his life, including a BMW M3, 1973 911, Dodge Shelby Charger and others.

Daryl was an adventurer at heart, exploring the world through activities like alpine skiing in Colorado, skydiving, and scuba diving. He and Rita cherished their Airstream and embarked on countless journeys across the country, creating unforgettable memories with their granddaughter, Emily, in tow, visiting numerous national parks, including Yellowstone.

Their travels were not confined to the US; Daryl and Rita explored places as far as Alaska, Japan, Europe, communist Russia, and China, savoring every experience.

Daryl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rita J Engelhardt, his daughter, Pamela J Rudy, and his son, John Carl Engelhardt. He also mourned the loss of his sisters, Norma Landt, Shirley Engel, and Marilyn Meadows.

He is survived by his loving son, Jeffrey L Engelhardt, and his wife Susan of Hailey, ID; his granddaughter, Emily S Vanderhoof, and her husband Jesse of Hailey, ID; his granddaughter Lauren E Rudy of Ramsey, MN, and his grandson John A “Gus” Engelhardt of Salt Lake City, UT. He is also survived by his son-in-law Robert Rudy of Elk River, MN, his brother David Engelhardt of Monona, IA, and his sister Mary Chappell and her husband Gary of McGregor, IA.

As per Daryl and Rita’s wishes, they will be laid to rest together. Rita passed away on October 17, 2020. The graveside services for both Rita and Daryl will be held at Oakwood Cemetery (38 7th Avenue NW) in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11th, 2023, at 11:00 am, where Daryl will be honored with military honors. Following the graveside services, a luncheon will be held at the Blue Duck Restaurant (14 4th street SW) in Rochester, MN. On Saturday, August 12th, a celebration of life will take place in McGregor, Iowa, at Maggie’s Diner at 2 pm, to honor the remarkable life of Rita and Daryl.

May their adventurous spirit and cherished memories live on in the hearts of those who loved them.