Daryl Laverne McGowan, 77, passed away at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN on July 5, 2022.

Daryl was born on June 13, 1945, the son of Laverne and Esther (Berg) McGowan in Rochester, MN. He graduated from Byron High School and then attended Austin Vo-Tech. Daryl was united in marriage to Judith Svendsen on June 25, 1966, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Byron, MN.

Daryl served in the Army in Vietnam from 1965 to 1967. After he returned home from service he worked for the City of Rochester in the Maintenance Department, and later he worked with Northwestern Bell for several years. He continued his full-time farming, retiring in the fall of 1987. He then went to work at the Post Office in Kasson and retired in 2008.

Daryl was a member of the Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post #330 and was also part of the Color Guard. Daryl loved his granddaughters, and enjoyed stock car racing, classic cars, and he had a great love for Oliver Tractors.

Daryl is survived by his son, Daryn (Melissa) McGowan, Spring Valley, MN; daughter, Darcy (special friend, Trevis Klingelhutz) McGowan, Hayfield, MN; granddaughters, Ashley Rauchwarter and Kaylee (Tyler) Rauchwarter-Mehrkens; sister, Diane (Jon) Tangen, Eyota, MN; and brother, Daniel (Michelle) McGowan, Byron, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Judith.

A celebration of life will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at West St. Olaf Lutheran Chapel, 70640 260th Avenue, Hayfield, MN. Inurnment will be in West St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery with Military Honors by the Hayfield American Legion Rothie Post #330.

Blessed be his memory.

