Davante Dashaun Williams

Davante Williams, 20, Rochester MN, died Sunday, March 6, 2022. Davante was born April 10th, 2001, in Rochester, MN to Bernard Williams II and Shawn Stewart. Davante played football for RYFA and John Marshall High School, he loved working out, going for hikes and spending time with his family and friends. Davante was a hard worker and took pride in his work ethic. He is survived by his Mother Shawn Stewart; stepfather Solomon Blackwell; father Bernard Williams JR; grandmothers, Connie King and Corine Willimas; grandfather Bernard Willimas; brothers, Bernard Williams III of Chicago IL, Darrius Louwell, Tremaine Williams, Jamar Williams; sisters Brianna Williams and Tahlia Williams all of Rochester, MN. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donnie Stewart; four nephews, Tre’Vante Dashaun Williams, Tre’Davious Williams, Tremaine Jr Williams and Tre’Varion Williams; his cousins, Andrew Preap and Porter Clements; great-aunts, Karen Stewart and Barb Kruger; great-uncle Roy Stewart and great grandparents Shirley and Raymond Stewart. Although he was loved by many, Davante’s family has requested a private service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a victims of violent crimes fund, in his name.