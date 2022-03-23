Dave Deming

David Leo Deming, 80, of Rochester, MN, formerly of Plainview and Kellogg, MN, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2022, at the Waters on Mayowood Senior Living Community in Rochester after a prolonged illness.

Dave was born in Plainview, MN on June 4, 1941, to Leo and Ina (Irish) Deming. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1959; that summer, he met Margo Meyer at the Wabasha County Fair. Dave and Margo were married on June 16, 1962, at St. Felix Catholic Church in Wabasha. They were blessed with four wonderful children.

In 1964, Dave started Plainview Dairy Supply along with Gus Lyons. After retirement, Dave returned to his first love – farming – and enjoyed spending time on his farms near Plainview. Throughout Dave’s life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cards, snowmobiling, Vikings games, and even attended two Super Bowls. Together, Dave and Margo enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Rockport, TX. Dave loved boating and spending quality time with family and friends at the family home on the Mississippi River near Kellogg. He loved his grandchildren dearly and spoiled them with boat and four-wheeler rides, fishing trips, and homemade mac n’ cheese.

Dave is survived by his wife, Margo; children: Mary Beth (Paul) Quiram, Carolyn (Steve) Higgins, Mark (Susan) Deming, and Todd (Stacy) Deming; grandchildren: Riley (Pippa) Quiram, Tate (Montana) Quiram, Zach Higgins, Cameron Higgins, Lizzie Deming, Ian Deming, Dylan Deming, Hailey Deming, and Eli Deming; great granddaughter, Mila Quiram; step-grandchildren: Jacob Ostbloom, Meredith Ostbloom, Brady Majerus, and Brett Majerus; and siblings: Nancy Tibor, Duane (Marge) Deming, Mary Ellen Alm, John (Alice) Deming, Joanne (Doug) Johnson, and Tom (Mary) Deming.

Dave is preceded in death by a premature infant son, Davis Louis Deming his parents, Leo and Ina Deming, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louis and Agnes Meyer.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Seasons Hospice and the Waters at Mayowood staff for their compassionate care for Dave.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, March 27 at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Catholic Church in Plainview followed by a burial at St. Felix Catholic Cemetery in Wabasha. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donating to the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or Seasons Hospice.

Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.