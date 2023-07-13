David A. Distad, 82, of rural Stewartville, MN, died on Monday (July 10, 2023) at his home surrounded by his loving family, from complications of an illness with renal disease.

David Arnold Distad was born on October 29, 1940 at his parent’s home in Dodge County, Minnesota to Arnold and Olvine (Moen) Distad. He moved with his family as a young boy to rural Stewartville, attended school there, graduating from Stewartville HS in 1959. He attended Rochester Vocational/Technical College where he earned his Boiler Operator’s License and was employed at the Rock Dell Creamery. David was married on September 20, 1969 at South Zumbro Lutheran Church in rural Byron,Mn to Shirley J. Lien. The couple lived in Rock Dell before moving to the Distad Family Farm, where they raised their family and have continued to make their home. Dave was employed at the Rock Dell Creamery for over 50 years, many as Creamery Manager. He also farmed for many years with his brother, Dale. Shirley was a homemaker and farmwife and was employed as a nurse’s assistant at Assisi Heights in Rochester.

Dave was a longtime member of E. St. Olaf Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering with the annual Lutefisk Supper. He was an avid hunter and trapper and enjoyed hunting trips to Wyoming. David and Shirley played 500 in a neighborhood card club and like going on trips together. He liked visiting with neighbors and friends and loved time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Dave is survived by his wife of 53 years - Shirley; 2 sons and 1 daughter - Brian and Bradley both of rural Stewartville; Pamela Distad of rural Brownsdale, MN; 5 grandchildren- Makayla Anfinson, Nickolas Distad, Jemiah Distad, Caleb Distad and Trinity Distad and his brother - Dale (Patricia) Distad of rural Stewartville. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother - Donald Distad.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place from 4 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday (July 18, 2023) at East St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Rock Dell. A private family burial will take place in the church cemetery at a later date. Condolences and memories of Dave are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com