David Aasum

David H. Aasum, 78, of Rochester and formerly of Mabel died Friday, July 22, 2022, in Mabel.

David was born August 7, 1943 in Spring Grove, Minnesota to Judene and Mildred (Anderson) Aasum. He attended and graduated from the Mabel High School in 1961. In 1964 he graduated from Winona State with a degree in elementary education. He taught at Jefferson Elementary School in Rochester until 1980. He then worked with real estate and rental properties. He was a member of the Scheie Lutheran Church in rural Mabel and enjoyed antiques and collectables, and travelling.

David is survived by a brother Llewellyn (Ellen) of Mabel; and three sisters Mavis (Ronald) Kolman and Elaine (Harold) Sand both of Mabel, and Priscilla (Gerald) Redwing of Hastings, Minnesota; eighteen nieces and nephews Mike Aasum, Bonnie Anderson, Laurie Bigalk, Corey Aasum, Rosilee Brock, Rossy Tranaas, Rick Benson, Lisa Johnson, Kim Novak, Kevin Sand, Kelly Sand, Terry Sand, Tim Sand, Trevor Sand, Tammy Branden, Darin Redwing, Chris Redwing, and Angela Redwing; and many great nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, a sister LaVonne Benson, and a nephew Randy Benson.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the Scheie Lutheran Church in rural Mabel. Burial will be in the Scheie Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society

