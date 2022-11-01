David Allen Loechler, 67, of Rochester died unexpectedly Thursday, October 27th, 2022 at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Dave was born March 22, 1955 in Wabasha, MN to Kenneth and Lucille (Pulles) Loechler. He graduated from Wabasha High School in 1973. After high school, Dave received an associate’s degree in accounting from Winona Technical Institute. On June 13th, 1981 Dave married Anita Silvers in Farming, MN. Over the next 41 years Dave and Anita built a wonderful life in Rochester with their three children. Dave retired from the Mayo Clinic in 2017 after working in Computer Operations and Systems Programming for 41 years.

Dave is survived by his wife Anita, his daughter Becky (Jake) Schema of Owatonna, MN, two granddaughters (Olivia and Riley), daughter Rachel of Rochester, MN, son Drew of Rochester, MN. As well as, his sister Mary Lou (Jerry) Wagner of Cottage Grove, MN, brother Dale (Susan) of Mankato, MN, brother-in-law Larry Kittelson of Hastings, MN, brother-in-law- Royson (Sue) of Durand, WI, and many other beloved family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and two sisters.

Dave loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and boating on the Mississippi River with his family and friends. Dave was always there for anyone who may need his help. He was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church for many years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Dave loved his family more than anything and it showed in everything he did. He will be missed by many.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Fr. Loomis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00am-11:00am on Friday.

