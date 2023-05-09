David Bates

David Joseph Bates, age 69, of Faribault, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Church of St. Patrick, Shieldville at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Shieldsville.

Dave was born on May 2, 1954, in Milwaukee, WI to Lawrence “Larry” and Mary (Borhrer). He was raised in Medford, WI and graduated from Medford High School in 1972. He received his bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Stout with vocational engineering.

He worked at Northwest Airlines as a fleet manager and Ford as heavy truck sales representative for 16 years.

Dave loved to fly, he was a private pilot and loved to restore planes, including restoring a 1941 Stearman and won an antique customize champion award at the Oshkosh airshow. In addition to restoring planes, he loved to refurnish old cars, including Ford model A’s.

He loved to travel with Paola, history, a great storyteller, always kept busy, but always was generous with his time.

He is survived by his wife, Paola Sandroni; children, David (Meghan) Bates and John (Tara Madson) Bates and Anne Bates; grandchildren, Maverikk and James Bates; sister, Barb (Tom) Voegele; brother, Mike (Patty) Bates; mother of the children, Peggy Weaver; and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mary Bates and brother, Steven Bates.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to University of Wisconsin-Stout or Church of St. Patrick, Shieldsville.

