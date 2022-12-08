David Brinkman, 69, of Yankton, SD, formerly of Lake City, MN, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, December 11th at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, with a 7:00 PM Vigil Service. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM, Monday, December 12th at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Yankton. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com Live streaming of David’s services can be found at: https://my.gather.app/remember/david-brinkman