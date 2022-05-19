David C. Anderson

David Charles Anderson, of Rochester, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Campus. Dave was born April 10, 1940 in Rochester, MN to Charles and Ruth (Anderson) Anderson. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1958, lettering, and excelling, in football and wrestling. Dave went on to attend and graduate from Rochester Junior College, Dunwoody Institute and finally Winona State. He earned his B.S. degree commuting back and forth from Rochester and Winona while working for his new employer, IBM. Dave continued a 30 year career as an engineer at the IBM plant in Rochester until his retirement in 1994.

During his time in Minneapolis while attending Dunwoody, he met the love of his life, Marsha, while out celebrating their same day (different year) birthdays! On September 29, 1962, David was united in marriage to Marsha McGee in Minneapolis.

Dave had knack for fixing things and loved to build, fabricate, devise, invent or construct anything that would make his life, or anyone he cared about, easier or more enjoyable. He was also a talented mechanic and loved fast cars, actually anything fast. He cherished the memories of his 1934 modified and “souped up” Ford pickup, and Misty, the loud and dangerous 75 mph speed boat that he basically built from scratch. Dave said he won a lot of races with those two machines. His favorite sports were NASCAR and drag racing. He was proud to be a lifetime member of the Rochester Henchmen. Dave was the most loyal, dedicated and loving husband. He was the best teacher, provider and inspiration to his three boys, Mike, Jon and Chad. Also, “the greatest grandpa in the world” according to his 8 grandkids.

Dave dabbled in various business ventures after retirement and kept busy with his lawn, Marsha’s flower garden, projects in the garage and/or at the family cabin on Lake Zumbro. Dave treasured the time spent traveling with Marsha to the 4 corners of the United States, mostly by car, and sometimes without a plan, visiting friends and making memories with his lifelong sweetheart.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marsha (McGee) Anderson; sons, Michael (Tris) Anderson of Eagan, MN, Jon Anderson of Rushford, MN, and Chad Anderson of Rochester; 8 grandchildren, Jesse, Sara, Jacob, Zachary, Nicholas, Madeline, Mitchell and Devin; great grandson, Levi. He was preceded in by his parents and his sister Marilyn.

The memorial service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rochester with Father Russel Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Rochester Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.