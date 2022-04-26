David Carl Kobliska, 84, of Mesa, Arizona, died on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 after a brief hospitalization following a stroke.

Born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Ladysmith, WI on September 18, 1937 to Carl and Ann Kobliska. After graduation from Weyerhauser High School in 1955, he briefly attended Stout State University and then moved to Minneapolis, MN to work at the Post Office.

In 1962, he married Margaret Wood and moved to Rochester, MN and worked at IBM until his retirement in 1992. During this period, he also operated a saw sharpening business, Dave’s Saw Shack.

After retirement, he spent many years traveling the country and having adventures in an RV. In 2010, he married Betty Bowers. They continued to travel the country and camp in all of the lower 48 states. They eventually settled in Mesa, AZ where he enjoyed geocaching, frequent walks along Mesa’s canals, and woodworking.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kent Allen Kobliska.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Bowers Kobliska, two sons, Michael (Chicago, IL) and Brian (Faribault, MN) and his brother, Robert (Sacramento, CA).