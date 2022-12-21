DAVID D BOYSEN

David Duane Boysen, age 87, unexpectedly passed away at home on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in LaPorte, MN. He was born on April 30, 1935, in Austin, MN, the son of Berdina (Ohm) and Harvey Boysen.

David loved spending time with his family. He took great pride in keeping his lawn looking exceptional and enjoyed doing so in his speedo. In his spare time, he could be found painting ceramics, working on a word search puzzle, feeding, and watching the birds, or putting his green thumb to good use keeping up on his house plants. In his younger years he enjoyedfishing, especially with his kids. David used to bring animals home from the sale barn to add to the farm. He was known for watching “The View” and anything political on television. David and his wife enjoyed traveling, taking road trips and seeing new places. David was a Minnesota Vikings fan and would enjoy the occasional Blackberry Brandy Diet Pepsi cocktail. David will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Berdina and Harvey; son, Terry Boysen; brothers, Leonard and Harvey Jr.; great-granddaughter, Zaylee Kalvelage; great-grandson, Trevor Boysen.

Those left behind to cherish David’s memory are his loving wife, Bonnie Lou of LaPorte; sons, Steve (Lora) Boysen of Bagley, MN, Dennis (Jean) Boysen of Byron, MN; daughters, Linda (Larry) Weatherly of Mantorville, MN, Sandy (Steve) Schoenfelder of Rochester, MN, Jodi Sandberg of Brainerd, MN; brothers, Mike, Roger, and Gary (Deb) Boysen; sister, Lorraine Ness; 15 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

David’s family will be planning a Celebration of Life for the Spring of 2023. David’s final resting place will be at home with his family.

David’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker. Online condolences for the family may be left at norternpeace.com