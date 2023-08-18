David Doering

David Paul Doering, age 79 of Redwood Falls, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

According to David’s wishes, no services will be held.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

David Paul Doering was born March 21, 1944 in Rochester, Minnesota, to Earl and Goldie (Applen) Doering. He grew up in Spring Valley and Wykoff, graduating from Wykoff High School in 1962. David then graduated from Gustavus in 1966 and later did graduate studies at the University of North Dakota. David began his teaching career at Harmony where he taught for 13 years, then taught for 2 years at Brooten. He later taught at Wabasso High School from 1980 until 2003 when he retired. David enjoyed reading, theatre, and sports. He was a 70 year fan of the MLB St. Louis Cardinals and for several decades held season tickets for the Minnesota Gopher Football team.

David is survived by his wife, Nadine Marzolf of Redwood Falls; sister MaryJane (Alfred) Meyer of Henning, MN; brother John (Sandra) Doering of Rochester, MN; sisters-in-law: Ardell Doering of Sacramento, CA, and Pat Doering of Wykoff, MN. He was blessed with nieces and nephews: Lisa Lee of Rochester, MN, Kevin Meyer of Henning, Heidi Meyer of Edina, and Bill and Liz Doering of California; and the Marzolf brothers-in-law: Wayne, Wiley, Dale, and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Goldie Doering, and brothers: Bill, Jerry, and Chuck.