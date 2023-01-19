David E. Blattner- Rochester

David Elmer Blattner, 83, of Rochester, MN, died peacefully Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at his home.

Dave was born March 1, 1939, in Rochester, MN to Elmer and Dorothy Blattner. He attended school at Rochester High School where he played basketball and coached youth football and baseball. He graduated in 1957.

Dave served in the United States Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma from November 1961 to November 1963.

He married Janet Courson in Rochester on January 29, 1965. They were married for 57 years, just eleven days shy of their 58th wedding anniversary.

Dave’s first job was at the Dairy Queen on North Broadway for LeRoy Spratte. After his service in the U.S. Army, he began working at Rochester Public Utilities where he stayed until his retirement 38 years later. After retirement he worked the front desk at the Rochester Athletic Club for 20 years.

Dave loved spending time with his family, reading, watching and playing golf, and shooting hoops. He loved watching his grandkids play sports as well as following high school basketball. In 65 years, Dave only missed 2 Minnesota State High School basketball tournaments.

Although not one to brag, Dave’s most impressive talent was shooting free-throws where he once drew a crowd at the Rochester Athletic Club while sinking 160 free-throws in a row.

Dave and Jan were foster parents where they welcomed 42 teenagers into their home over a span of 10 years. After being foster parents, they served as coordinators and host parents for Educational Foundations (E.F.) for over 35 years hosting teenagers from all around the world. They enjoyed traveling to Spain, the Dominican Republic, Cancun, and wintered in Venice, Port Charlotte areas in Florida the last few years.

Dave is survived by his wife, Janet; brother Charles of Rochester; daughters, JoAnn Blattner (Willie Sheets), Cindy Fjelsted (Jon) and Catherine French (Todd); five grandchildren, Kayla (Fjelsted) Richart (Taylor), Tommy Fjelsted, Eryn Fjelsted, Andy French and Dana French. He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Diane Schultz.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3:00pm-5:00pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Paws and Claws or Mayo Hospice.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com