David E. Fenske

David Ellsworth Fenske (of Rochester) passed peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, MN, on March 19, 2023.

Dave was born on September 21, 1938, and met his wife Sandra (Stadler) in Sept. of 1959 when he returned to Rochester after being discharged from his service in the Navy. The two dated for 3 years before getting married on May 11, 1963. The marriage produced two sons, Daniel and Michael (both of Rochester).

Dave graduated from Rochester High School in 1956. Dave served on the Rochester Fire Department for 26 years (May 1962 - Sept. 1988), retiring as Captain on his 50th birthday. Dave and Sandy had a successful and prosperous arts and crafts business, making and selling crafts throughout the tri-state area. They were blessed to have purchased a home in Mesa, AZ where the two “wintered” for some 33 years. They also greatly enjoyed their cabin/home on Island Lake near Park Rapids, MN, where they spent 18 years/summers “Up North”.

Dave’s favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. These were his passions for most of his life and his duck calling skills were unmatched. Dave was a proud member of both Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. Dave never took a duck or a fish without giving thanks to God for the meal...“and the Lord provideth.”

David is preceded in death by his brother (Robert “Bob” Fenske) and loving parents Esther and Farrell Fenske, (and granddog Tooter). David is survived by his dear wife (Sandra), sons Daniel (special friend Kelly) and Michael, granddaughters Danielle and Jessica, and four great grandchildren.

Dave always had a great sense of humor and loved to tell jokes and make people smile. He was a man of great faith. We were blessed to have him in our lives and will miss him dearly.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Preston Veteran’s Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Fenske family