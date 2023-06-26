David E. Hoven

David Hoven of Rochester, MN, passed away Wednesday June 21, 2023. David was 80 years old and a resident of CottageWood Senior Communities.

David was born November 27, 1942, to Orrin and Helen (Holland) Hoven in Rochester, MN, where he was raised and attended public school. After serving in the Air Force, David returned to Rochester where he worked as a bricklayer for many years.

David enjoyed everything nature and being outdoors. Fishing, hunting, and searching for rocks were a favorite pastime. David loved to socialize. He was a storyteller. He loved music, played guitar, and enjoyed reading anything historical. David was a charmer and made friends wherever he went. He will be missed.

David was preceded in death by his parents Orrin and Helen, his sister Jacqueline “Cookie” Underwood and her husband Dave Underwood.

David is survived by his children, sons: Tim (Amy) Hoven of Rochester, MN, Chris (Beth) Hoven of Scottsdale, AZ, daughter Toni Holland of Houston, TX, granddaughter Tess Hoven and sister Diane Snakenberg of Remer, MN.

David’s ashes will be spread at a few of his favorite fishing holes along the Mississippi River.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the Cottage Six Caregivers of CottageWood Senior Communities for the wonderful and loving care he received.