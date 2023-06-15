David Eric Brummer died unexpectedly at his home in Green Valley, Arizona on April 6th at the age of 49 years old. He was preceded in death by his brother Michael.

David grew up loving the water. He graduated from Lourdes High School in Rochester Minnesota in 1992. He attended Junior College for a year and then he joined the Navy in 1993 and stationed in Japan. He enjoyed his navel experience very much and grew to love Japan.

After he completed his naval commitment, David attended college in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

David worked for the town of Sahuarita Arizona for 11 years and became an Engineer Aide.

There will be a celebration of life in memory of David this summer at his uncle’s house in Stillwater.

David is survived by his mother Margaret Brummer in Green Valley, Arizona, his father Donald Brummer in Rochester, Minnesota, and his brother Daniel Brummer in Castle Pines, Colorado.