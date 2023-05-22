David Heins

David Bently Heins, 62, of Eyota passed away unexpectedly on May 19th, 2023.

David was born April 21, 1961 to Joseph Heins and Patricia Harnack (Heins) in Rochester, MN. He grew up in the Eyota area and graduated from Dover-Eyota in 1979.

He worked at All American Co-op for 15 years, but his true calling was farming, which he was most passionate about. David married the true love of his life, Julie (Cushman) Heins on April 11, 1998. Together they raised their 3 children near Eyota, MN.

David is survived by his wife Julie, his children, Tyler Hoeft (Allison Lipetzky), Jessica Hoeft (Bryce Streitmatter), and Conner Hoeft, grandson Micah Streitmatter, father Joseph Heins, sister Terri (Bill) Broadwater, and many nieces and nephews. David was proceeded in death by his mother Patricia Harnack.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ with Pastor Jean Boese officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Schad & Zabel Funeral Homes in Eyota is assisting the family with arrangements.