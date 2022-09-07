David J. Funk

David John Funk age 88, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away from Congestive Heart Failure on September 6, 2022.

David was born in Rochester, MN on July 10, 1934, to Arthur and Evelyn Funk. He spent his early years growing up in Hammond, MN. The family moved to Rochester, and he graduated from Lourdes HS in 1952. Upon graduation he joined the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1955. He then attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis where he studied surveying. Shortly after, he relocated to California and worked for North American Aviation.

In 1956 he married the love of his life, Michele Michaud in Fresno, California. They returned to MN where he worked for the MN Highway Department. In late 1956, he started his career with IBM and spent the next 37 years as an electrical engineer. He retired from IBM in 1993.

Michelle and David were married for 66 years and raised 6 children together in Rochester. David was a member of the Eagles Club and the Elks Club. He was president of the Jefferson Elementary School PTA and was a little league baseball coach for many years.

Upon retirement from IBM, they decided to spend their winters in Fort Myers, Florida where they were members of the Cross Creek Country Club. Together David and Michele created a wonderful life with many new friends that they are still close with today. He loved to socialize, laugh, share a good joke, and golfed daily with his pals. He especially appreciated the times when his kids and grandkids came to visit and were able to golf and play bocce ball with him.

He is survived by his wife and six children, 22 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. His surviving children are Susan Jepson (Bill) of Minnetonka, MN, Peggy Arnold (Wally) of Fort Myers, Florida, David Funk (Kathy) Los Alamos, New Mexico, Tom Funk (Anne) Greenwood, Indiana, Mike Funk (Anne) Stillwater, MN, and Tim Funk (Wendy) Cedar Falls, Iowa. He is also survived by one sister Judi Lee (Rick) Indio, California. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, William and Joseph, a sister Elaine, and a brother Allan.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 23, at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester with Steve Michaud officiating. Military Rites will be by the Rochester American Legion Post #92.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel