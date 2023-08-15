David John “Elwood” Williams passed away peacefully on August 14th, 2023, at the age of 70, after a lengthy illness. Born in Rochester, MN, on September 26th, 1952, Dave is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Beth, and leaves behind a legacy of love in his three devoted sons: Sean and his wife Lisa, Trever and his wife Kara and granddaughter Sadie, and Ryan with his wife Jessica. He also leaves a lasting impression on his surviving brother Tom and sisters, Nancy Jo and Judi. Preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Emily, Dave’s spirit now reunites with her, finding solace in eternal peace. Dave’s life was a tapestry woven with the threads of family, music, and poetry. A talented drummer, his rhythm echoed in the hearts of those who knew him best. He is best known for his work with the band Judd and in later years, he worked as a System Analyst with the state of Minnesota.

Service was held August 18th at the Edina Cremation Society to celebrate Dave’s life. As we bid farewell to a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, let us carry forward the light of Dave’s spirit. Dave’s melodies will forever echo in our hearts and his laughter, music, and poetry will continue to resonate in the lives he touched, reminding us to live fully and love deeply, just as he did.