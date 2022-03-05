David Joseph Rowekamp

Age 58, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by family on February 27th from Alzheimer’s Disease. Dave was an avid sports fan and musician. He loved his guitar and could play along to any song after listening to it once. He loved spending time with family and friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Dorothy Rowekamp, his late wife Jody, and his brother Mike. He is survived by his siblings: Mike’s wife Terese, Greg (Cheri) Rowekamp, Paul (Kim) Rowekamp, Kevin (Julie) Rowekamp, and Kim (Jim) Seitz, his wife Linda, and his 6 children, Taylor, Meg, Lizzy, Ryan, Erik, and Anthony. Service will be held March 18th at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church at 11am with visitation starting at 10am. For those that are unable to attend, or would rather not attend in person, the service will be live streamed. Click on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpoD89hxDzI

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Team Rowekamp. Link here: http://act.alz.org/goto/DJRowekamp