David L. Meek, 70, of Rochester passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Cascade Creek Memory Care, where he had resided for the last several months.

David Lester Meek was born on August 5, 1952 in Winona, Minnesota. He grew up in West Concord and Rochester, graduating from Mayo High School in 1970. On June 5, 1971 he married Cheryl Rae Fisher, they made their home in Rochester and eventually settled in Kasson. Dave worked in the Dodge County assessor’s office for more than 30 years, as well as serving in the United States Navy for 26 years.

After their retirement, Dave and Cheryl volunteered with their therapy dogs, for Season’s Hospice, Olmsted Medical Center, and various other organizations around SE Minnesota.

In 2018, Dave and Cheryl moved to Kingman, Arizona, where they enjoyed two years of exploring various places along Route 66, before Dave’s health brought them back to Minnesota to be near both family and Mayo Clinic.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cheryl, sons; Ryan (Lynda) Meek of Woodbury, Jason (Kate) Meek of Eden Prairie, and daughter; Melissa (Ron) Henrichs of Northfield; his seven grandchildren, Cerys and Emmerys Meek, Henry and Oliver Meek, and Madison, Melia and David-James LaRock, his beloved, four legged “kids” Kalie, Ella and Lexy. Dave is also survived by his sister in law Marylin (Dave) Ruzek and brothers in law Duane, Bob (Marilyn) and Ed (Billie), along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents, and in-laws (whom he thought of as his own family) Ray and Irene Fisher, LaRae Fisher and Joan and Al Jozwaik.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the VFW Post 1215 in Rochester (2775 43rd St NW) from 1-4pm with a short program beginning at 1:15pm. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Preston at a later date, with full military honors.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Cascade Creek and Season’s Hospice for all the care, compassion and love you’ve all shown our husband, father and papa during the last months of his life. We truly love and appreciate you all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Season’s Hospice or Mayo Clinic dementia research in Dave’s memory.

