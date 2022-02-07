David L. Schumacher, 90, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on Friday, February 4th, 2022 surrounded by family at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN. David was born on February 18th, 1931 in Endicott, NY to Adolph and Mabel (Latz) Schumacher. He began his working career as an apprentice tool and dye maker with IBM in Endicott, NY in 1949. In December, 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in AZ, TX and faithfully served in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954, as a Staff Sergeant. He returned to IBM and in 1957, and relocated with the company to Rochester, MN. He was awarded the IBM Outstanding Contribution Award for developing the SMD/GSD resource/source planning system in 1970. He was a member of IBM’s Quarter Century Club and the Two Generations Club with his father. He continued his work with IBM until his retirement in 1986. After his move to Rochester, he met Shirley Kirkland and the couple were married on April 20th, 1963. They were blessed with two children, Susan and Stacy. David was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church here in Rochester. He enjoyed woodworking and was very crafty with his hands building furniture and décor pieces for the home. He liked cars, watching car races, antiquing and bowling. He was a proud member of SME, Society of Manufacturing Engineers where he was Chairperson of Southern MN Chapter in 1969. He received the title of Certified Manufacturing Engineer from the society.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Mabel Schumacher; and son in law, Allan Wurst.

David is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his daughters, Susan (Patrick) Norris of Plano, TX and Stacy Wurst of Bloomington, MN; as well as his three grandchildren, Zachary Norris, Nicholas Wurst and Matthew Wurst.

Funeral services for David will be held on Saturday, February 12th, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church (559 20th St SW, Rochester, MN) with visitation one hour prior to the service time at the church. Burial will be at a later date at the Preston State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN with military honors. Memorials may be dedicated to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Cottagewood Senior communities or Seasons Hospice all in Rochester Minnesota.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Schumacher family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com