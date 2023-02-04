David L. Stettler

David Lloyd Stettler, 84 of Rochester died Friday, February 3, 2023 surrounded by family, at St. Marys Hospital, following a brief illness.

David was born on October 11, 1938 to Edward and Hazel (Mahon) Stettler. He grew up in Rochester attended Lourdes High School. After schooling, he worked at Waters Conley Co. in Rochester and Photo News in Owatonna, MN. David then enlisted in the US Army and served in Panama. Upon returning to Rochester, he worked for Gibbons Printing, then for the Rochester Visitor publication as Head Pressman until his retirement. He met Mary Ann Brueske and they were married on October 31, 1964 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Together they raised three daughters. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodwork, and all sports. He especially enjoyed trips out-West elk hunting. As a kid, he loved spending time at Grandma Mahon’s farm helping, and maybe getting into trouble once in a while. He also treasured his family trips to northern Minnesota every year. He enjoyed yearly trips to his brother Mike’s home in Deer River, MN where Marv, Mike and David had a fishing contest for the biggest Walleye. He loved it when he won the trophy and could give the other two grief. David was a longtime member of Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester.

He is survived by his wife Mary of Rochester, daughters Michelle Grunewald of Chatfield, Patty (Mike) Burke of Plainview, DeAnn (Tom) Kelzer of Grand Meadow, sisters Elaine Stettler of Rochester, Alice (Marvin) Bronner of Claremont, brother Michael (Donna) Stettler of Deer River, sisters-in-law Yvonne “Bonnie” Stettler of Rochester, Clara (David) Aarsvold of Kasson, brother-in-law Otto Brueske of Rochester, grandchildren Kayla Stettler, Alex Grunewald, Jenny (Jordan) Dohrmann, James Burke, Colton Burke, Emily Kelzer, Logan Kelzer, great-grandchildren Noah Dobson and Mila Dohrmann.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gerald, grandson Owen Kelzer, and sister-in-law Bea Brueske.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11:00AM at Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, February 9, 2023 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass on Friday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery Rochester. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com