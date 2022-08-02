David Lee Macken, 85 of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully in Dodge Center, MN at Fairview Care Center on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

David was born on January 11, 1937 in Rochester, MN to John “Jack” and Helen (Skogen) Macken. He attended Rochester High School and graduated in 1955. David married Lois Anne Nibbe in Rochester on February 27, 1960 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. In February of 1961 they had their first and only child, Scott. David worked for and was involved with the Rochester Public Schools System for over thirty years in maintenance. After retiring, he especially enjoyed spending time with his wife, traveling to area flea markets, going on casino trips, and spending time with family and friends. David loved anything and everything related to sports, and he passed that love on to his son and his family.

He is survived by his son Scott (Cheryl) Macken of Larimore, ND, sisters Sherry (Brad) Eichhorst of Rochester, MN, Nancy (Mike) Neuman of Rochester MN, Lori Rousseau of Rochester, MN, grandsons Dan Macken of Independence, MO, Travis Macken of Tipp City, Ohio, granddaughter Krissy (Tim) Macken of Grand Forks, ND, great-grandchildren Kierslynn, Charlie, Chance, Lucas, Tycen, Colton, Julius, nieces Molly, Maggie, Stacy, nephews Casey, Chad, Wes and Wade.

He is preceded in death by his wife Lois Anne Macken, his Father Jack Macken, his mother Helen Rousseau, and his step-father Lawrence “Larry” (The Chief) Rousseau.

A Graveside Service for David will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 10:00AM at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rochester. Following the burial, a Celebration of David’s life will be held at the Rochester VFW (2775 43rd St NW, Rochester, MN 55901)

