David Lee Spurbeck

Dave Spurbeck was born in Mantorville, MN on May 7, 1938, and died in Kasson, MN on June 23, 2023. In high school, he excelled in sports and was the captain of the football team, baseball team and basketball team. He was senior class president, homecoming king and lead in the school play. After high school, he joined the US Air Force and was stationed in France for two years. Following his discharge, he returned to Minnesota where he was employed at IBM. In 1961, he married Carol Ronningen, and their marriage lasted over sixty years. After first living in Rochester, they moved to Byron where they raised their family and lived for almost sixty years. He retired from IBM in 1993 after a long and distinguished career.

Dave was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. Active throughout his early life with baseball and tennis, he later slowed down and became an avid Twins and Vikings fan. He was a wonderful father, always showering his offspring with his time, love, and laughter. He was an even greater grandfather delighting in his grandchildren, Andrew (Connie) Brooks, Courtney (Tyler) Idso, and he was more like a father than grandfather to Adam and Brandon (Katy) Threinen, and Lexy and Jason Spurbeck. He doted on his great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Greg, Declan, Luke, Claire, Harper, Ava, Lane and Kaia.

With his boyish charm, rapier wit and devastating good looks, he was affable and easy-going. He enjoyed casinos, books, cribbage, and games. Dave was well traveled and went on cruises, spent time in Mexico, Norway, Hawaii, Alaska, Texas, and several countries in Europe. He also spent many summers with his family at Lake Shamineau. He loved his neighbors, vacationing with them at lakes around the area. He had many close friends from high school, work, and the neighborhood. He and his wife were members of Christ Lutheran Church in Byron, MN for almost sixty years and they enjoyed the fellowship and worship they found there.

He is survived by his wife Carol; daughters Deb Spurbeck and Cathy Brooks; son-in-law, Tom

Brooks; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and brother Jack Spurbeck. He was preceded in death by his parents Levi and Midge; son Scott; son-in-law James Threinen; sisters Josephine (Sparrow) and Kay (Fee); brothers-in-law Steve Kispert, and Richard and Robert Ronningen; sisters-in-law Marie Insco and Lorraine Kispert; niece, Lindsey Ronningen and his nephew Nick Ronningen.

With his passing, the fish will swim more safely, and the golf courses will be quieter without the thunder of his mighty swing. Desserts will go uneaten. The world was a brighter, friendlier, funnier, and more loving place when he was in it. He was loved by all and will be truly missed.

The family wishes to send their appreciation to Pastor Nirmala and the congregation of Christ Lutheran Church in Byron, the caregivers at Mayo Clinic, Moments Hospice and Prairie Meadows for their support and care. Special thanks for the friendship and care given by Marla Henson and the friendship and goodies from Betty and Angie Bielen.

Visitation will be 10:00 am with services at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 1 at Christ Lutheran Church in Byron, MN. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials for them to distribute later, according to their wishes.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kasson is handling arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.