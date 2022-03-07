David M. Lieberg

David Mark Lieberg, 65, of Kasson passed away Monday, February 28, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, St. Mary’s Campus of Lewy Body Dementia.

David was born on June 18, 1956 in Roseau, MN to Earl and Lillian (Novotny) Lieberg. When David was 3 years old, the family moved to Ellendale, MN. He attended and graduated from Ellendale-Geneva High School. He was active in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the military and was later honorably discharged.

David attended and graduated from the College of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management. Professionally, he was employed by IBM, VA Hospitals, Celestica, and worked in home construction.

David lived in Montana for several years and fell in love with the area. Dave was an avid hunter, fisherman and sports enthusiast his entire life. He enjoyed listening to classic rock music, going to concerts, and meeting new people.

On February 20, 2020 he married Diane Nordine Fish.

David is survived by his wife Diane; daughter Stephanie (Jason) Works of Camas, WA; grandson Mason Works; step-sons Jonathan (Katie) Fish and Matthew Fish; siblings Jerome (Bonnie) Lieberg, Denny (Kathy) Lieberg, Sheldon (Katie) Lieberg, Jan Lieberg, Karin Anding; sister-in-law Deb Lieberg and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Earl & Lillian Lieberg; brothers Dick Lieberg and Gerry Lieberg; and brother-in-law Glenn Anding.

A celebration of David’s life will be held on Sunday, March 13 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Zumbro Valley Rec Club, 25202 615th St, Mantorville, MN. Military honors will be provided by Kasson American Legion Post #333.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to them for later distribution according to their wishes.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Kasson handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.