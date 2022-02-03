David Martin Larson of Rochester, MN was taken to his Heavenly Home on February 2, 2022. David was born on October 18, 1948 to Harold and Clarice (Hammersland) Larson. He was raised with his seven brothers and sisters on their family farm in Chaseburg, WI. He graduated from Westby High School in 1966, and attended Waldorf College in Iowa. He served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972 while continuing his collegiate studies through the University of Maryland. He earned degrees in Education, Accounting, and Physics. He married his wife, Katherine Larson (Schwartz) on March 3, 1973 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Chaseburg, WI. He and Kathy moved to Rochester, MN in 1973. David and Kathy were partners in faith, life, parenting, and many businesses during their 48 years of marriage. He spent many years working in commercial contracting in Rochester, MN, while owning and operating many other smaller, personal businesses. He retired from his construction business in 2017, but continued to spend many hours working in his vegetable gardens, taking care of his laying hens (Grandpa’s girls), and trying out new recipes in the kitchen. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who put his Savior and family first. He was preceded in death by his son, Philip, his parents, and his nephews Matthew and Tyler Larson. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his son Jeffrey (Brooke) Larson; his daughter Heather (Scott) Luepke; and his six beloved grandchildren: Isaiah, McKenzi, Micah, Noah, Jonah, and Elijah. Funeral service will be held at Christ Our Rock Lutheran Church on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1:00pm. Visitation will be held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester MN on Saturday, February 5 from 2:00 - 4:00pm and also 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Burial will be in Elgin Cemetery, Elgin, MN. Memorials may be dedicated to Christ Our Rock Lutheran Church. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Larson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com