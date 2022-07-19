David Otto Lewis died at his home April 13, 2020, at the age of 73, after living with colon cancer for nearly four years. Funeral services were delayed because of the pandemic and will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Rochester at 11 a.m. on July 30, 2022.

Dave was born May 27, 1946, in Abbotsford, Wis., the youngest son of Samuel and Vera (Benz) Lewis. After his father died, the family moved to Milwaukee when he was 5.

During his school years, he loved to help with stage crew, was part of National Honor Society and worked at an ice cream factory during the summer months.

He graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he operated the school radio station, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Dave worked at IBM in Rochester from 1968 to 2005. He was an IBM Master Inventor with 40 patents and two outstanding achievement awards. He worked on IBM System/3, IBM System/38 and AS/400 in the CPU design area.

On Sept. 15, 1973, Dave married Beverly Collen in Naperville, Ill. They have two daughters, Jeni and Debbi. Dave built their home in Rochester, enjoyed working with wood and gardening. He was a Deacon and Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Rochester, where he sang in the choir.

After he retired from IBM, Dave was a tax aide for AARP, where he volunteered as a teacher and coordinator. He also loved to travel, with some favorite destinations including the Adriatic Sea, Hawaii, Scotland, The Netherlands, Italy and Costa Rica. His favorite authors were Clive Cussler and Louis L’Amore.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bob Lewis and three half-brothers, George, Lester and Earl Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Bev; two daughters, Jeni (Lucius) Jonett and Debbi (Matt) Regennitter; two granddaughters, Iola and Lily and a brother, Sam (Ruth) Lewis.