David P Tucker

David Patrick Tucker, age 37, passed away in the home he shared with his wife Izabela on Sunday June 19, 2022. David was born June 3rd, 1985 to his mother Colleen and father Dave. He was the younger brother to Christopher. David grew up in Rochester, MN enjoying sports, music and reading. Later in his life he attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis and received his degree in flexographic printing. His passion was his career. David is survived by his wife Izabela, his parents Dave and Colleen, his brother Christopher, his son Andrew, his nephew Colin, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A mass was held for David on July 2, 2022.