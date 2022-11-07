David “Pete” Wilson, 80, of Hudson, Wis, formerly of Hayfield, MN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 2, 2022.

Pete was born on May 1, 1942, to Walter and Erma (Johnson) Wilson in Hayfield, MN. He attended school and graduated from Hayfield High School in 1960. Following high school, Pete went on to college at Rochester Technical College, where he earned a degree in carpentry. He married his first love, Mary Meyer, on October 28, 1961. Their marriage would be blessed with four beautiful children, Lori, David, Heidi, and Ross.

Pete became a master carpenter, and eventually opened up his own business. He helped build award-winning houses, and people sought him out for his craftsmanship. He appreciated the simple pleasures in life, and was a proud, yet humble man. Pete was always optimistic and woke up happy, always smiling and whistling. He had an incredible work ethic and worked hard to provide for his family. He passed his skills and work ethic on to his children with both his sons becoming carpenters. Pete was known for his sharp wit and had a great sense of humor. If you were to picture him, you would remember the toothpick in his mouth and the button-down shirts he wore or him eating one of his favorite desserts - rhubarb pie. Pete loved and cherished his family.

Mary would pass away in December of 1991, and he went on to find and marry his second love, Suzanne Meyer; on July 23, 1994, he would also gain a third daughter, Jessica. People were drawn to Pete, and everyone wanted to be around him. The world lost a great man, and he will be deeply missed by anyone who knew him.

Pete is survived by his wife, Suzanne; children: Dr. Lori Simon (Gary), David Wilson, Heidi Woldmoe (Jeff), Ross Wilson, Jessica Paulsen (Robert); grandchildren: Michael, Nicholas, Grayson, Cameron, Jalen and Levi; nine great-grandchildren; siblings: Bonnie Spone (Larry) and Barbara Wilson (Theo); and his special friend Genevieve. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Wilson; his parents; and his brothers, Curtis, Robert, Dallas, and Chuck.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Pete will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine Street, Hudson, WI, on November 10, 2022, with a visitation at the church 1 hour before the service. Interment will take place at St Patrick’s Cemetery.

