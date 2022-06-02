David Sherwin

David Milton Sherwin

Dave Sherwin, 57, of Rochester, MN died on May 31, 2022, as the result of a car accident.

He was born April 4, 1965 to Milton and Mildred Sherwin of St. Paul, MN. As a child he grew up on his parents’ farm in Lime Springs, IA. He served a short time in the USMC. In 1988 he met his life partner Tami Bartsch, and they spent the last 34 years together. In 1991, Dave and Tami had a son “Luke” who, unfortunately, was stillborn. Together they raised Tiffany, Tami’s daughter. Over the years, Dave worked as a logger for Wayne Alberts.

Dave loved cars. He was always car shopping and looking for the next best thing. He and Tami always took road trips to caves, House on the Rock, and many more places. His biggest joy was when he became a grandpa to his granddaughters. He was excited to watch Kiersten graduate high school, and when Kylie passed her permit test, and Kolbie starting softball. Dave will be missed by many.

Dave is survived by his life partner, Tami; step-daughter, Tiffany (Gene) Schneider; and three granddaughters, Kiersten, Kylie, and Kolbie.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Luke; and many aunts and uncles.

Services will be held at a later date.

