David Steele

David Allen Steele, 77, of Red Wing, died Friday, March 11, 2022 at his home with his family by his side. He was born June 30, 1944 in Rochester to Sylvester and Marie (Meier) Steele. He grew up in Rochester and attended high school there before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served in the Navy from 1961 until his honorable discharge in 1965. He married Mary Mandery in Rochester in 1968 and the couple raised 3 sons. In 1980 the family moved to Red Wing where Dave went to work at the Training School. He later moved on to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee where he worked in IT support. He retired in 2009 after almost 30 years with the state.

Dave enjoyed his work with computers and in his free time he volunteered to help with IT issues at the Senior Center and at AnnaDee’s. He also volunteered with AARP Tax Aid to help with tax prep. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them to make maple syrup.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary of Red Wing; sons, Michael (Aimee Martinek) Steele of Hager City; Jeffrey Steele of Mazeppa; and John (Desiree) Steele of Red Wing; grandchildren, Chase, Dylan, and one on the way; sister, Kathy (Wes Thompson) Mandrey of Rochester; and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Richard, Jerry, Dorothy, Eleene, and Ray.

A visitation will be 4 – 7p.m., Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com