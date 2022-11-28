David W. Hickman

David Wayne Hickman, 73, of Owatonna, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Owatonna Hospital.

He was born on March 2, 1949 to Fred and Lorraine (Diedrich) Hickman. Dave graduated from Ellendale High School as a member of the 1967 class. After high school he would join the United States Marine Corps and serve in the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart. After his service, Dave worked at Gopher Sport and would provide security at school events.

David was a proud veteran, brother and uncle. He enjoyed listening to old country music, playing Santa, and cheering on the Minnesota Vikings.

He is survived by his brother Mike Hickman (Claudia Fortney) of Mankato; sisters, Carol (Don) Christofferson of Owatonna, Cindy Hickman of Rochester, niece Ashley Street; nephew Joshua Street; great nephew Timothy Knudson and great niece Eden Street; brother-in-law John Street of Rochester.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lorraine Hickman; brother Clyde Hickman; sister Cherril Street.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 30th from 10AM to 11AM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11AM at Michaelson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston.