David W. Jensen

David William Jensen, age 70, of Rochester, Minnesota died on November 15, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by his family.

David was born June 14, 1952 to Leland and Jean (Harger) Jensen. He grew up in Rochester and graduated from Lourdes High School in 1970. From an early age he had a love of sports. David grew up playing hockey and baseball. He went on to Mankato State where he graduated with a marketing degree in 1974. On August 26, 1978, he married Kathryn Rueber.

In 1978, David started at Woodruff Supply Company where he began his career in plumbing and heating. After twenty years at Woodruff, David transitioned into a Customer Service role at First Supply Company where he was still currently employed. David had a strong work ethic and he was determined to work two days a week. David’s First Supply co-workers were his second family. They were always very supportive and a few employees had the privilege of being his personal Uber driver to Owatonna when they were short staffed and needed him at this location. David was always willing to help in any way he could.

David enjoyed all Minnesota sports especially the Vikings, Twins and MN Wild. David found joy in coaching his daughters in soccer and softball, camping and ice fishing in the boundary waters and traveling. David’s greatest joy was time spent with his family. He loved seeing his grandchildren light up with joy. David’s second love was collecting “treasures”. He was always finding and giving treasures to his grandchildren. Treasure hunting through grandpa’s “stuff” will always be a very special memory.

David was a quiet, kind and good hearted man. David was a man of few words and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his spouse, Kathryn; two daughters Krista (Presten) Bean and Katie (Justin) Juskewitch; and 5 grandchildren, Jaxson, Vada, Adelyn, Oliver and Amelia.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private memorial service will be held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester).

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Jensen family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.