Davis  Aakre

Davis Vincent Curtis Aakre, 93, of Rochester, MN passed away surrounded by family on January 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born on December 15, 1928 in rural Olmsted County, MN to Clarence and Dora (Kyllo) Aakre and was the oldest of 7 children. He attended and graduated from Hayfield High School. He served in the United States Air Force and was discharged honorably in December of 1953. Davis married Shirley Byers on July 16, 1958 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They made their home in Rochester and raised their five children. He worked as a programmer for IBM in Rochester for more than 30 years and retired in 1990. Davis was a member of the American Legion, the Eagle’s Club and a devoted member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting, camping, playing horseshoes, cards, and gardening. We loved to hear him hum while he tinkered.

Davis is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Dora Aakre; his beloved wife of 57 years, Shirley; and his brother, Roger Aakre.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly Aakre (Andrew Kelley) of Hartland, Vermont, Mona Aakre (Rob Vian) of Rochester, MN, Thor Aakre (Sheri) of Tiverton, Rhode Island, Nathan Aakre (Tracey) of Hastings, MN, and Garth Aakre (Tammie) of Brooklyn Park, MN; his six grandchildren, Alex Kelley, Kira Kelley, Quinton Aakre, Raven Aakre, Gavin Aakre, and Olivia Aakre; his brothers and sisters, Jean (David) Thoe of Hayfield, MN, Virginia Aakre of Rochester, MN, Virgil (Marie) Aakre of Menomonie, WI, Harlan (Shirley) Aakre of Rochester, MN, and Robert (Nadine) Aakre of Rochester, MN; as well as his beloved companion, Beth Aakre of Rochester, MN.

Funeral services for Davis will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church (1212 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN) with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester, MN. Memorial donations can be sent to Channel One Regional Food Bank, 131 35th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Aakre family.