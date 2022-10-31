Dawn Marielyn McGovern passed away peacefully after a short hard-fought illness. She is now watching down on her loved ones alongside her Dad and other special family members. Dawn was born in 1959 to Thomas and Eldoris McGovern and lived her much too short 63 years in Rochester, Minnesota.

For over 20 years Dawn worked at Pace Dairy where she made many good friends. Dawn had many interests in life. She loved all things NASCAR and had acquired a large and diverse collection of NASCAR memorabilia. For many years she assembled miniature houses and shadow boxes that were passionately detailed. Shopping was one of her favorite things to do and she was a pro at finding the perfect gifts for her friends and family. Dawn also enjoyed going to craft shows and joining friends at the casinos. Traveling was also something she cherished whether it be to a lake, river or one of her many favorite sunny destinations. Dawn was a generous soul with a sense of humor and will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Dawn is survived by her Mother Eldoris, Sister Renee, Brother Joel (Sally), her much-loved nephews and niece - Riley (Sarah), Taya and Reid. Dawn’s family and friends were so important to her, and she truly enjoyed spending time with them and their families. We all feel so blessed and thankful for their support of her through this journey.

A celebration of Dawn’s life with be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3rd 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

