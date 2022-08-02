The world lost a great man when Dean A. Loftus passed away on July 14, 2022 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., peacefully and surrounded by family, following a sudden medical emergency.

Dean will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 52 years, Mavis; their three children, Stacey (Tony) Paoli, Jodi (Matt) Blazel and Bryce (Lisa) Loftus; eight grandchildren, Nicholas (Madison), Alexander and Andrew Paoli, Mason and Evalise Blazel, and Bennett, Foster and Emmeline Loftus; siblings John (Karen) Loftus and Colleen Mulvihill, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. With his passing, Dean has been reunited with his parents; his brothers, Don and Duane; sister-in-law, Colleen Loftus; brother-in-law, John Mulvihill and nephew, Tim Mulvihill.

Dean was born in Osage, IA, the son of Robert and Melva Loftus. He grew up in New Haven, IA, until the family moved to Rochester, MN. He graduated from Lourdes High School in Rochester, and went on to obtain his Bachelors in Business and Economics from Winona State University in Winona, MN.

Dean was a talented drummer and passionate about music. In high school, Dean and his friends started what would become one of the region’s top bands, The Rogues of Rochester, MN. Over the years, Dean, along with individual members of several other bands of that era, continued to play with each other in local events around the Rochester area. Most recently, Dean was still playing several gigs a year with the Vintage Tones of Spielzeiten Und Pausen.

In retirement, Dean loved to travel the country with Mavis and his family, exploring new places and making new memories. Above all else, Dean loved his family and they loved him. He lived every day like it was Saturday. To say that his family will miss Dean’s joking and laughing is an understatement. They will forever hold the memories of him giving and taking a ribbing or an ear twist, working hard and loving without conditions.

Funeral services will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1315 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022 with a luncheon immediately following in the church’s Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the music department of Lourdes High School. Please make checks payable to Lourdes High School Music Department and mail them to 1710 Industrial Dr. NW; Rochester, MN 55901. Please include “Dean Loftus Memorial” on the check memo line.