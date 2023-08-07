Dean Alan Anderson, age 66, formerly of Duluth, MN and of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully after an epic battle with melanoma on August 5, 2023 at his home in Rochester, MN.

Dean Anderson was born November 17, 1956 in Duluth MN. His parents, Howard and Doris (Broman) Anderson, were lifelong residents of Duluth. He attended and graduated from Central High School in 1975, then found his first employment at Anderson Furniture. After this, he had a long and fulfilling career with the Duluth Fire Department (DFD), serving the city primarily out of Station Number 4 on the University of Minnesota Duluth campus, and retiring in 2008.

Dean married Mershon E. Anderson on June 24, 1978. They later divorced.

He then met the love of his life, Cynthia O’Brien, and they were blessed with almost 20 years of a true partnership.

After retirement from the DFD, he worked at the hobby farm in Rochester, doing many projects to improve the property and building custom wood pieces for his many customers.

Dean enjoyed life, was a life-long learner, and loved making beautiful things in his workshop. He enjoyed spending time at home working on many “do it yourself” projects, especially perfecting his end grain cutting boards. He participated in numerous hobbies over a lifetime including wood working, horseback riding, J-24 sailboat racing, water-skiing, motorcycling, SlingShotting, 4 wheeling, back country snowmobiling, bowling, shooting and traveling to warm places in the winter months. He truly loved his many cats, favorite being Lizzy, and found peace and joy in their constant companionship.

He was especially proud of the 2 lake homes that he built on Island Lake, MN.

Dean was also a giver of himself, participating in numerous melanoma-related studies at the Mayo Clinic.

Dean is now at peace and was blessed with the loving care provided by his partner, Cynthia, and the support of the Mayo Hospice program as well as caregivers from Home Instead.

He is survived by his partner, Cynthia O’Brien of Rochester, MN; brother, Dennis (Lois) Anderson of Truckee, CA; a niece Krista (Dennis) Connors of Beaverton, OR and nephew Kyle (Tamara) Anderson of San Luis Obispo, CA. Two grandnieces, Kenadie and Sonja and two grandnephews, Soren and Gresh. Also surviving is Kim Heytens, partner of brother, David.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Doris, and his brother David Anderson of Duluth, MN.

A memorial service, directed by Pastor Marla Rotman of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, will be held at 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Mayo Hospice program or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Anderson family