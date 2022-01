Nov. 3, 1935

-

Jan. 9, 2022

CHATFIELD, Minn. - Dean Alden, 86, Preston, Minn., died Sunday, Jan. 9, in Chatfield.

A celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the church hall at Christ Lutheran Church in Preston, Minn. Burial will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston. Pastor Dan Bredberg will officiate.

Arrangements by Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home.