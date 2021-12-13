On Thursday, December 9th, Dean Ellis Kaump, met his Heavenly Father and was reunited in death with his wife, Phyllis Jeanette Essmann. Dean was 84 years of age.

Born June 21, 1937, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Ronald Albert Kaump and Gladys Evangeline Ellis, Dean lived in a handful of Minnesota and Wisconsin towns before eventually landing in Rochester, MN in 1949. After graduating from Rochester High School in 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he would pursue a career in electrical engineering. Following two years of service, he ventured to International Business Machines (IBM) and so started a multi-faceted engineering career that would span more than 40 years and see him climb the ranks through hard work, perseverance, and self-application.

He married his wife, Phyllis Jeanette Essmann, on January 1, 1959. They were married for 55 years, raising two sons along their collective journey.

Dean was a self-starter throughout his life. He often accumulated knowledge through self-study and correspondence programs and applied it to every aspect of his life. As a former high school swimmer, Dean followed his sons through age group swimming where he served in numerous capacities at the local, state, and national levels. He was regularly honored with service awards for his countless hours of volunteer work. Such was his impact, the Rochester Swim Club created the Dean Kaump Award, acknowledging his many years of unwavering and inspirational leadership.

Nearly everyone who met Dean was awed by his zest for life and the manner in which he engaged a vast array of interests. Whether it was working on cars, programming software, building a house, researching genealogy, playing competitive tennis, directing swim meets, presiding over a swim club and a state swimming association, building model railroad cars from scratch, coaching competitive swimming, gardening, woodworking, cruising the seas, and tinkering with electronics, he never stopped learning and applying. Beyond these pursuits, he regularly followed and was conversant in professional cycling, college football, motocross, auto racing, and a handful of new-age alternative sports.

Physical fitness was a cornerstone in his life. Up until his final year, he swam and/or lifted weights nearly every day. Competitive swimming served as his life sport, and he taught and coached countless athletes over the course of two decades. On separate occasions and over the course of afternoon swims, he saved three fellow swimmers from drowning through rescue and CPR.

His greatest passion in the final chapters of life was ballroom dancing at the Friday night dances. He practiced regularly and maintained a commanding and notable presence in whatever dance he chose to master.

Proud of his years in the Naval Service, he regularly donned his original naval uniform to march in military parades or carry flags.

Dean lived a robust and purposeful 84 years, and while we will miss his compassionate, inquisitive, and jovial disposition, we are comforted that he has reached his final destination with the Lord Jesus Christ. Dean was preceded in death by his wife (Phyllis Jeanette Essmann); one brother (Leon Milton Kaump); and one sister (Corrine Lavonne Wocelka). He is survived by two sons, James Robert Kaump, Paul David Kaump (Megan); one granddaughter (Jane Friday); and numerous nephews and nieces. A special thanks goes to Heidi Hendryx, who provided Dean with great comfort and joy in his final years.

A memorial service and celebration of life with family and friends will be held in Ocala, FL sometime in early 2022.