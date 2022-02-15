Dean Kirkland

Dean Wesley Kirkland, 89, of Red Wing, died Saturday, February, 12, 2022 at his home. He was born April 15, 1932 in West Concord, Minnesota to Raymond and Ethel (Bennett) Kirkland. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Korea until his honorable discharge in 1953. On January 22, 1955 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Wiemann. Together they raised 4 children. They made their home in Winona and later Rochester before moving to Red Wing in 1969. Following their retirement they enjoyed wintering in Mission, Texas. For more than 30 years, Dean worked as a corrections worker, both in Rochester and at the training school in Red Wing. He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Goodhue where he was an active member, serving on the church council in various positions including a few terms as council president. He was also a member of the Leo C. Peterson American Legion, post 54. He and Dorothy were very supportive of their children and grandchildren, never missing a school or sporting event. He was a boy and girl scout leader and was an Order of the Arrow recipient. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with his family and he was also a skilled gardener and a golfer. He was a friend of Bill W., a member of AA, and proud of his 61 years of sobriety. He is survived by his children; Gregg (Kathy) of Lake City, Debra Kirkland of Neenah, Wisconsin, Michael of Welch and Betsy (Keith) Brown of Goodhue; 4 grandchildren, Heather, Matthew, Caitlan, and Lauren; 4 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Dan (Bunny) Kirkland of La Crosse; sister-in-law, Delores Eastman of Illinois. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; 2 brothers and 4 sisters; and his parents.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with pastor Eric Hanson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Additionally, a celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolence may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com