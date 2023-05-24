April 13, 1961 - May 22, 2023

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Dean Knutson, 62, Grand Meadow, Minn., died Monday, May 22, in Grand Meadow.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Bear Creek Lutheran Church in Grand Meadow. Visitation will continue from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Friday, May 26, at the church. Pastor Bob Tewes will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Grand Meadow Fire Department or Bear Creek Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.