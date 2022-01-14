SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Dean Lowell Thompson

Published January 14, 2022 08:53 AM
Dean Lowell Thompson, 72, of Rochester, MN, passed away on Wednesday, January 12,2022 at St. Marys Hospital.

Dean was born May 4, 1949 in Hayfield, MN to Daniel and Lavena (Maves)Thompson. He graduated from Hayfield High School in 1967. On December 9, 1972, he married Nylene D. Chase in Rochester, MN. They were married until 1998 and have remained great friends, until Dean’s passing. Dean worked as a professional truck driver in his younger years and most recently as a Head Start bus driver for Families First before retiring a few years ago.

Dean loved working with horses and trail riding, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren every chance he had.

Dean is survived by his daughters, Heather (Jason) Ridenour of Rochester, Dena Westgate of Lexington, KY, Makenna Lloyd of Rochester; son, Shayne (Candace) Thompson of Ostrander, MN; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Foster officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the River Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be in the Hayfield cemetery.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.

