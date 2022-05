Feb. 14, 1938 - May 1, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dean Odegaard, 84, Rochester, Minn., died Sunday, May 1, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, 9, at River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. The Rev. Kenneth Rowe will officiate. Interment will be in Warsaw Cemetery.

Arrangements by Macken Funeral Home.