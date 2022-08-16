Deanna Katherine Elias was born in Rochester on July 14, 1963, to Lorraine (Cox) Elias and Howard Elias. Deanna grew up in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1982. She worked at various jobs until finding employment with Clothing Care where she remained for 25 years. She retired early for health reasons in 2012.

Deanna lived in Rochester with her long and loving partner, Paulette Sheehan, for many years until Paulette’s death in 2015. Since then, Deanna lived in Byron with Chloe, her faithful four-legged companion and a special gift from Paulette in the months before her passing.

Family was very important to Deanna. She was a dear sister to her five siblings by birth and marriage and enjoyed being an aunt to her eleven nephews and nieces. She enjoyed spending time with friends going to garage sales and finding bargains, and taking care of Paulette, Chloe and her close friends. Deanna was very generous with her time and attention to family and friends. She was always willing to help however she was able or to lend a listening ear. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Deanna was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine, in 1974, her father, Howard, in 2015, and her partner, Paulette, in 2015. Deanna is survived by her siblings Christine (Chip) Hendrickson, Keith (Debbie) Elias, Tana (Andrew Clarkowski) Elias, Katie (Christopher) Luhmann, Mickey (Holly) Elias and by her stepmother Brianne Tatanka.

A service to celebrate Deanna’s life will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, 1624 37th St. NW, Rochester. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of the service. In lieu of gifts, the family asks that donations be made to Camp Companion. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com