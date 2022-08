Aug. 19, 1942 - Aug. 10, 2022

CRESCO, Iowa - Deanne Webb, 79, Cresco, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Evans Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Cresco. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15, at the church. Father Daniel Knipper will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home.